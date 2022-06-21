World Bank’s 2022 projection on poverty in Nigeria

AS may be naturally expected, the recent reports from the World Bank regarding poverty in Nigeria are distressing. The bank projects that before this year runs out, an additional one million Nigerians will become trapped in poverty. According to it, inflation is likely to aggravate the poverty situation in the country. The financial organisation made the projection in its latest Nigeria Development Update released last week. The report titled ‘The continuing urgency of business unusual’ indicated that inflation in Nigeria, already one of the highest in the world before the war in Ukraine,will increase further as a result of the rise in global fuel and food prices caused by…