‘Creative Arts, Cultural Tourism mainstay of foreign direct investment in Nigeria’

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has reiterated the socio- economic potentials inherent in the creative arts and cultural tourism of Nigeria for foreign direct investment.

Lai Mohammed, who stated this through Nura Sani Kangiwa, Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), during a business development visit by a delegation of city officials and businessmen and women from Miami Dade County, Florida USA, to Nigeria, said Miami Dade County and Nigeria have common potentials in creative arts and culture that can be explored for the benefits of Nigeria and the United States.

He said with the vast social cultural,…