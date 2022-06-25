2023: Nigerians left with money-bag politicians as options to vote for, says Clergyman

The President, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Baptist Conference, Reverend Dr Dogara Gwana has said that it is unfortunate that the Nigerian electorates are left with money-bag politicians to vote for in the 2023 general elections.

Rev Gwana said it is also unfortunate that political aspirants who want to govern Nigeria were spending foreign currencies unabated during the primary election.

Addressing journalists at the opening of the 7th Annual Session of the Conference in Abuja, the clergyman said helpless Nigerians saw their preferred candidates lose the primary election because they couldn’t share money.

He also warned against the plans of political parties to field a…