Nigerian Tribune Newspaper Headlines Biden calls US Supreme court abortion ruling ‘a sad day’ for the court and for the country By Headliners - Saturday, June 25, 2022 7 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Home World News Biden calls US Supreme court abortion ruling ‘a sad day’ for the court and for the country This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We’ll assume you’re ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR APC knocks Oyo gov, state assembly over alleged rising debt profile PM Boris Johnson says U.S. abortion decision is a “big step backwards” FG intensifies fight against seaport corruption, flags-off ‘Operation Free Port Corridor’