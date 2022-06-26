CCTV: Cleric urges Ondo Govt to lead by example

Following the Executive Order by Ondo state government on compulsory installation and use of Close Circuit Television (CCTV) devices in all public and private institutions in the state, the state government has been urged to

exhibit exemplary leadership.

The Primate and founder of Success Gate Cherubim and Seraphim, Akure, Primate (Dr.) Ade Ademisokun-Turton, who made this call on Sunday said the implementation of the Executive Order should start from the state government.

Ademisokun-Turton who described the order as laudable, expressed scepticism in the successful implementation of the order as a result of poor power supply in the state.

He noted that if the state government…