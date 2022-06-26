Edo Police kill two suspected robbers, recover arms

The Edo State Police Command, on Sunday, announced the killing of two suspected armed robbers during a gun duel with police in Benin City, the state capital.

The Command’s Deputy Police Public Relation Officer, Jennifer Iwegbu, in a press statement she endorsed and made available to journalists, said operatives of the command, when informed of the activities of the gang, traced them to where they were and engaged them in a shootout that resulted in the deaths of the two members of the gang in a gun duel.

According to the statement, “In continuation of the Command’s crackdown on violent crimes and criminalities in Edo State, the Edo State Police Command overwhelmed a…