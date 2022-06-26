Get your PVC, vote wisely for your children’s future, RCCG pastor urges members

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Halleluyah Zonal Headquarters on Church Street, Bammeke, Shasha in Lagos State has joined other Christian bodies to obey the directives of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).

The general umbrella body of Christians in the country, PFN, had earlier issued a directive that all Christians should bring their voter cards to places of worship on Sunday to confirm their readiness to partake in the 2023 General elections.

Leading the members to obey the directives, the man of God in charge of the church, Pastor Ezra Kalu seized the opportunity to admonish members who already have their voter’s cards to vote wisely when the time…