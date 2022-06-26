My husband will unseat Makinde as Oyo governor, NNPP guber candidate’s wife vows

Wife of the Oyo State gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Joshua Popoola, Mrs Ruth Popoola, on Sunday expressed confidence that her husband would unseat the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), come 2023.

Mrs Popoola who agreed that though the party is new in the state said the rate at which the people of the state are embracing the party gives hope that it would triumph in the forthcoming general elections.

Speaking during stakeholders and consultation of women in all the Hausa communities in Oyo state held at the Recreation Centre, Ibadan, Mrs Popoola promised to give attention to women and children, if her…