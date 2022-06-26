Osun: APC national chairman jittery over Adeleke’s popularity —PDP 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Saturday observed that the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdulahi Adamu, has become jittery over the popularity of the PDP governorship candidate in next month’s election, Senator Ademola Adeleke, hence his utterances seeking to incite party supporters.

The main opposition party accused the party boss of showing aversion to peaceful poll with his utterances during the inauguration of the APC National Campaign Council on Osun Governorship Election.

A statement issued by Debo Ologunagba the PDP’s National Publicity Secretary said Abdulahi should know that his resort to incitement in the forthcoming election…