The good news from Court of Appeal

In the midst of the miasma oozing from the Supreme Court, the Judiciary could do with a fresh breath from somewhere within itself. Yes, stakeholders are scampering to contain the burst in the sewer, but the stunningly unprecedented development may not go away anytime soon, regardless of the containment strategies of the Senate and the Body of Benchers to make it look like a family affair. The action of the 14 justices and the reaction of CJN Tanko, for which his media aide is now under fire, aggregated the civil war situation in the system. I know a detente is being worked out, but if it is Karma at work, the troubling of water at the apex court, may abide for a discomforting while….