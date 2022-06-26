Zamfara govt announces closure of markets in two LGAs over insecurity

Zamfara State Government has annouced the closure of some markets in two Local Government Areas of the state in view of the deteriorating security situation.

The markets directly affected in a statement issued by the commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Dosara on Sunday were Mada, Wonaka, and Ruwan Bore markets in Districts of Gusau local government, as well as Yansoto emirate in Tsafe local government.

The statement noted that, “His Excellency, Governor Mohammed Matawalle MON, Barden Hausa and Shatiman Sokoto, has approved the immediate closure of all markets and Kara in these districts and Yandoto emirate indefinitely.”

“In addition this, government has equally…