22 people died of hunger, unhealthy condition in Katsina IDPs camp

Twenty-two people have lost their lives at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Jibia local government area of Katsina State.

More than 15,200 people who were displaced by bandits from the villages of Shimfida, Zango, Kwari, Tsembe, Tsauni and Mai-Wuya communities are currently taking refuge in the camp at GGSS, Jibia.

The chairman of the IDP camp, Malam Saad Shimfida disclosed this while speaking with some journalists in Jibia on Monday.

Salisu who is also the chairman of the Shimfida Youth Development Association said this is a result of the bad environment they are forced to leave in, hunger and Malnutrition among little children.

According to him, most of them…