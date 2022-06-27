BREAKING: CJN Tanko Muhammad resigns

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad has resigned his appointment as the head of the nation’s judiciary on health grounds.

It would be recalled that the CJN, was last week accused of corruption and professional misconduct by 14 of his brother Justices of the apex court.

Justice Muhammad was said to have resigned on Sunday, but the news of his resignation became public on Monday morning.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media to the CJN, Ahuraka Yusuf Isah told Tribune Online that his boss (CJN) was to declare a workshop organised for Judges opened at the National Judicial Institute (NJI) opened today, it was however gathered that the CJN was represented at…