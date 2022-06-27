ICAN Ikorodu & District Society records 106.9% increase in gross income

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Ikorodu and District Society has announced an impressive growth of 106.9 per cent in its gross income from N7.2 million in the year 2020 to N14.9 million in 2021, which it attributed to the members’ unflinching financial support.

The district also said it has concluded plans to establish and maintain a Benevolent-Sinking Fund to cater for the welfare of members beginning with a group insurance policy that takes care of health and life assurances.

Speaking at the investiture of the ninth District Chairman and inauguration of Executive Committee and Fund Raising for the proposed examination centre at Imota, Ikorodu Lagos…