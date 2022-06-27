Lagos embodies empathy, protects rights of refugees ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, reiterated that the state will remain open and continue to provide non-discriminatory assistance to all displaced persons seeking the safety of their lives from violent conflicts and disasters.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made the pledge during a commemorative event organised in Lagos to mark World Refugees Day, vowing that the state would remain a refugee-friendly city and provide economic opportunities to displaced persons legitimately seeking to rebuild their lives.

Reports indicate that there are estimated 84,000 refugees settled in Nigeria from other African countries, with Lagos said to be hosting 1,656 registered refugees and…