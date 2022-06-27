Nigeria’s naked Supreme Court – Tribune Online

When politicians tell lies in election nomination forms and dare exasperated wailing wailers to go to court, they know what they are saying. The courts are dead. Anyone, today, can tell who will never lose a case in Nigeria whatever offence they commit. A virtual Àkúdàáyà (the dead living with the living) can seek to be king of Nigeria; with the appropriate wink, our courts will have no problem declaring the ethereal a prince and heir apparent. In the rubble of our courts are rodents and lizards and even snakes. A recent protest letter by 14 highly regarded justices of the Supreme Court against the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) confirmed that the house of the Nigerian…