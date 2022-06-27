NIMN 2022: Be ready for disruptive technologies, experts charge brand custodians, business owners

Business owners, industry captains and brand custodians, desirous of staying relevant and enhancing their companies’ bottom-lines have been charged to reinvent their businesses to enable such businesses take advantage of newer and fresher opportunities, induced by technology advancements.

Making the charge in Lagos, recently, at the 2022 Annual Marketing Conference, organised by the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN), the experts, cut across the different sectors of the nation’s Integrated Marketing Communications space, described it as ‘becoming increasingly dangerous’ for business owners to continue to stay glued to old business models, in a rapidly…