NOUN appoints new registrar, bursar, two others

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has appointed three new principal officers for the university.

They are the registrar, Mr Oladipo Ajayi; the bursar, Mr Nasir Marafa and the librarian, Dr Angela Okpala.

The trio, who until now and for between five and seven years, are deputy registrar, deputy bursar and deputy librarian of the university respectively will assume duties at the end of the tenure of the incumbents in September.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of the university, Prof Peter Okebukola, made this disclosure at the end of the three-day 69th Regular Meeting of the council in Lagos, last week.

He said the council had approved the…