Prowess University holds first convocation, honours educationist, Akande

Prowess University, Delaware, the United States on Saturday held its first convocation at the Porto Novo Republic of Benin.

The event which witnessed a leadership summit, induction, award presentation cere on leadership growth, and Economic stability also involve the conferment of awards of ‘Honoris causa’ on some Africans which include founder, Easy Prevarsity Education Consult, Dr Akande Kazeem.

The educationist was conferred a Doctor of Philosophy (honoris causa ) in peace and conflict management.

Speaking at the event, the Director, School of Part-time studies, Legacy University, Okija, Professor Eze C. Nwauba, who spoke on the topic; “Developing Africa Educational…