Why we signed Tiwa Savage as brand ambassador ― Tecno Nigeria

Management of the popular smartphone brand, Tecno Nigeria, has explained that its decision to sign on renowned Nigerian female singer, Tiwa Savage, was informed by the need to further bond the brand with its teeming patrons.

Making this disclosure in Lagos at a media briefing held recently, the Public Relations Communications and Media Manager, Tecno Nigeria, Mr Vincent Uzoegbu, stated that the deal was to further enhance the growth and market share of the Tecno brands, by leveraging the iconic status of the singer and the cult followership she commands among Nigerians.

He stated further that as the biggest female artiste in the country, with such a huge influence on her fans, the…