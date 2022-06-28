Bauchi Microfinance Agency partners Oxfam on group based financing for poverty reduction, signs MoU

To further scale up rural cooperative financing aimed at reducing poverty among citizens of Bauchi State, the State Agency for Sustainable Microfinance has partnered with Oxfam Nigeria for technical support towards the sound implementation of the Agency’s program tagged “Microfinance Institution Building Program for Poverty Reduction (MIFIN)”.

The partnership was sealed at an event marking the signing of an MoU between the State Agency and Oxfam Nigeria held at the State Ministry for Budget and Economic Planning Bauchi.

Speaking shortly before the signing of the MoU, the Director-General of the State Microfinance Agency, Nura Muhammad Dan’madami said that the MIFIN program…