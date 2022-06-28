CBN pledges continuous support to farmers

As part of its to the development of agriculture, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has rewarded some outstanding farmers in Ondo state, with a pledge to contually support farmers in the state for agricultural growth with a view to eradicate poverty by providing jobs.

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, made this pledge during the award presentation ceremony by its Board of Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund to best farmers and microfinance bank in the state.

The award presentation was in phases, including the best microfinance bank, first, second, and third best farmers in the state.

Represented by the CBN Akure Branch Controller, Alhaji Fatai Yusuf, the apex bank boss…