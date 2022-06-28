Democracy, good governance and development in Nigeria (1)

I was to deliver this speech as the guest speaker at the behest of the Government of Ondo State, as part of activities marking the Democracy Day on June 12 but the sad event that took place at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, where innocent souls were sent to their early graves aborted it. I am glad that the Governor of Ondo State and indeed a host of other State Governors have taken up the challenge posed by the insecurity across the land. It has taken the State Houses of Assembly forever to concur on the areas of amendment of the 1999 Constitution. This should be a challenge to all politicians who gave solemn undertaking to the people that the Constitution will be amended, to do…