How quality materials, lab tests help us maintain high standards in construction industry ― Hammakopp

Hammakopp Consortium, a civil construction, maintenance, and fabrication firm, has stated that its insistence on standards and quality before undergoing any construction project is why it has made its mark in the construction industry.

Hammakopp has a well-equipped laboratory where various construction materials are tested before being deployed to sites and this, it says, has been the game-changer as most of the causes of poor road construction, building construction collapse etc. are due to the inability of some construction companies to do appropriate testing before starting their projects. Another reason is the use of sub-standard materials in construction activities.

The Head…