Imposition of fine on motorcycle riders in Kano: Lawyer threatens to drag agency to court

A Kano-based legal practitioner, Ibrahim Baba Salihu has threatened to drag the Managing Director, Kano State Roads and Traffic Agency, (KAROTA), Dr Baffa Babba Dan’agundi to court for allegedly fining motorcycle owners for not having driver permits, saying that KAROTA officials lack legal power to demand drivers licence from private motorcycles.

This was just as the Public Relations Officer, Kano Road State Road and Traffic Agency (KAROTA), Nabilusi Abubakar Kofar Na’isa said the agency is conducting its activities in tandem with the provisions of the law governing the conduct of its activities.

A letter signed by Ibrahim Baba, dated June 27, 2022 addressed to the managing…