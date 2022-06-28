NAICOM cancels Niger Insurance, Standard Alliance Insurance certificates of registration

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has cancelled the certificates of registration of Standard Alliance Insurance Plc, RIC – 091 and Niger Insurance Plc, RIC – 029 effective 21st June 2022.

Following the development, the NAICOM has appointed Sanya, Ogunkuade Esq and Kehinde Aina Esq as the Receivers/Liquidators for Niger Insurance Plc and Standard Alliance Insurance Plc respectively.

Although the Commission did not give any reason for its action, it, however, advised all stakeholders to forward their enquiries to the respective Receiver/Liquidator for each company for their necessary action.

In a notice announcing the cancellation and posted by ‘Rasaaq ‘Salami,…