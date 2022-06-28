No need to arm citizens for now ― Uzodinma

Against the Zamfara State Government’s move to arm citizens due to unrelenting insecurity, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, on Tuesday affirmed that the security situation in his state has not degenerated to that level.

Speaking to correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, he said the security agencies in Imo are on top of the situation.

He asserted that even though he was not in Zamfara and could not say why exactly the government was making the move, his own administration was in control of the security agencies in Imo State.

According to him, as a result of that, the situation in the state has greatly improved.

