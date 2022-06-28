Our conventional farming method cannot guarantee food security — DG NABDA

The Director General, National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), Professor Abdullahi Mustapha has said that the country’s normal way of farming which is devoid of modern technologies cannot guarantee food security.

Professor Mustapha noted that the country’s farming population is decreasing, hence the need to adopt modern technologies like biotechnology becomes necessary.

The NBDA DG said this at a One-Day Sensitization Workshop for Council Chairmen, Religious Cleric, Traditional Rulers, Farmers and Extension Agents From Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council.

The theme of the Workshop is ‘Community Empowerment Through Agricultural Biotechnology: The Role of…