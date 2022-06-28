Out-of-school children: SBMC tasks Katsina State to complement UNICEF’s efforts

The chairman, School-Based Management Committee (SBMC) in Katsina State, Dr Surajo Abubakar Dalhat, has stressed the need for more efforts, from the state government to complement efforts by the United Nations Children Education Fund (UNICEF) in reducing out-of-school children in the state.

According to a UNICEF survey, no fewer than 500,000 children are out of school in Katsina State.

It will be recalled that Girls Education Project Phase 3(GEP3) aims to improve girls’ access, retention and learning in Katsina and is been implemented by UNICEF and the Katsina state government with finding from the UK Department for International Development (DFID)

He noted that the effort of…