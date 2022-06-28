Petrol subsidy hits N845bn as NNPC remits zero naira in May

Despite the crisis surrounding availability of petroleum products in the last few months, the Federal Government (FG) has spent over N845 billion on petrol subsidy.

This is even as the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) failed to remit into the federation account in May 2022.

According to its latest presentation to the Federation Account Allocation Committee (NNPC), the Company also put the cumulative outstanding of JV recovery and Domestic Gas at N347.5billion.

A breakdown showed that out of a gross revenue of N426bn from Domestic Crude and Gas sales in May, the value shortfall on the importation of PMS recovered from the proceeds in the month under review was…