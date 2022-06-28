PiggyVest founders selected to join Endeavor’s global network of high-impact entrepreneurs

Fast-growing savings and investment platform in Nigeria, PiggyVest has joined the leading global high-impact entrepreneur network.

Endeavor announced today that Somto Ifezue, Odunayo Eweniyi, and Joshua Chibueze, co-founders of PiggyVest were selected as Endeavor Entrepreneurs at the 28th Virtual International Selection Panel (vISP) held recently.

A statement signed by the Senior Associate, Marketing and Communications, Endeavor Nigeria (EN) Joy Mabia, said the ISP is the culmination of a rigorous multi-step selection process to identify high-impact entrepreneurs who demonstrate the potential to leverage Endeavor’s resources and mentorship to create large-scale wealth and jobs…