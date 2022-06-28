Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hire Oscar-nominated Director to shoot their Netflix docu-series

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have hired an Oscar-nominated, left-leaning director to work on their Netflix docuseries as part of their $100 million streaming deal.

According to PageSix, Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan Markle, 40, who are currently living in their $14 million mansion in Santa Barbara having stepped back from royal duty last year, have hired Liz Garbus for the reality show, which they have been working on for a year.

Garbus, who was also due to work on the Duchess’ series Pearl before it was scrapped by Netflix, is a documentarian and filmmaker and also helmed the last season of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ which earned her an Emmy nomination in 2021.

Cameras…