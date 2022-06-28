Stop all killings, let there be peace in Biafraland, Nnamdi Kanu declares

Detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has again warned those fomenting trouble in the South-East region of Nigeria to stop.

Kanu gave the admonition on Tuesday in a viral video shortly after his court outing in Abuja.

While vowing to continue the Biafra struggle until victory would be achieved, Kanu said he would not tolerate the growing insecurity in Biafraland.

Asked whether he had any regrets about being in detention over Biafra, the IPOB leader beamed a smile and quipped, “No, no. Not at all. Why should I be? It’s a struggle we expect to have.

“But I want our people to be calm. I want Biafraland to be calm and peaceful; calm and very…