Two civilians shot as Army, Police clash in Bayelsa

Two innocent passersby, on Monday, sustained fatal gunshot injuries when yet-to-be-identified military men and mobile police officers attached to the Bayelsa State Vigilante Service engaged in a gun battle over a traffic offence argument at the ever-busy Tombia-Etegwe Roundabout in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

According to an eyewitness account, the fight erupted after a soldier on mufti driving a van against traffic was said to have been accosted and ordered the soldier to step down from the van by the Bayelsa State Vigilante Service for driving against traffic laws.

Tribune Online further gathered that it was after receiving the slaps that the alleged traffic offender introduced…