Army dismisses alleged disquiet over poor equipment, welfare, others

The High Command Equipment of the Nigerian Army on Wednesday dismissed a report on purported disquiet in the service over poor equipment, unpaid allowances and other unsubstantiated allegations describing the report as a false and failed attempt to blackmail the service as an institution.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu.

The report had claimed that some serving officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army were planning to storm Abuja, to protest over unpaid emoluments, poor working conditions and others.

However, the Army Spokesperson debunked the entire report and…