Burundi seeks Nigeria’s support in ICT, agriculture

Burundi government has sought for developmental support from Nigeria in the area of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and agriculture for its economic growth and development.

It said this is to further strengthen ties between the two countries as Nigeria is doing well in the area of ICT and agriculture for economic diversification in Africa.

The Ambassador of Burundi to Nigeria, Mrs Marie Jeanne Ntakirutimana in a press briefing to mark Burundi’s 60th independent anniversary in Abuja said Burundi is looking up to Nigeria in the area of ICT and agriculture in Africa

She said to relaunch Burundi’s Development, the Government has put in place the 10-year National…