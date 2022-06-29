Court restrains Oyo Assembly from impeaching deputy governor

The Oyo State High Court in Ibadan on Wednesday ordered the state House of Assembly to suspend the impeachment move against the Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan.

Justice Ladiran Akintola ruled that the lawmakers should maintain the status quo pending the hearing of the application for interlocutory injunction filed by Olaniyan’s counsel, Chief Afolabi Fashanu (SAN).

Akintola, thereafter, adjourned the case until Tuesday, for the hearing of the respondent’s reply.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olaniyan instituted the suit against the House of Assembly, the Clerk and the Speaker, Mr Adebo Ogundoyin, over the impeachment action against him by the lawmakers.

Nigerian Tribune