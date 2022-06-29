Delta approves N400m grant for 40 mission schools

The sum of the N400 million grant has been approved by the Delta State government for 40 mission schools in the state to enable them to upgrade and expand their facilities.

Each of the schools is expected to receive the sum of N10m.

According to the state commissioner of information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, the gesture was part of the state government’s deliberate measures to ensure that the schools did not lag in terms of facilities and human capital development efforts.

Mr Aniagwu, announced this while briefing journalists on some of the decisions reached at the State Executive Council meeting presided over by the Deputy Governor, Mr Kingsley Otuaro.

“At today’s Exco…