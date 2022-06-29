Edo govt hands over new magistrate court complex

To facilitate quick dispensation of justice, Edo State government has handed over a newly-completed and furnished ultramodern twin magistrate court complex in Urhonigbe town, Orhionmwon Local Government Area of the state to the judiciary.

Handing over the completed magistrate court, Governor Godwin Obaseki, represented by the chairman, Edo State Oil and Gas Development Commission (EDSOGPADEC), Pastor Kennedy Osifo, said the new magistrate court was built in line with the Making Edo Great Again (MEGA) agenda of the Obaseki administration.

Governor Obaseki expressed confidence that the project would enhance the quick dispensation of justice to the people of the locality, stressing…