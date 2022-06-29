Educare Trust’s contest unearths young orators in Ibadan

THIS year’s edition of the Educare Trust/Bono Energy oratory contest among some secondary schools in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, has brought to limelight some young orators who will definitely be efficient and effective leaders of the future.

With the theme, “Effective and Efficient Leadership as a panacea to bad governance in Nigeria,” the participants gave good accounts of themselves and the quality of teaching and mentorship in their schools to the delight of attendees.

Before the contest, the secretary of Educare Trust, Mr Sunkanmi Onadeko, said the idea behind the contest is to assist students develop oratory skill if they are to become leaders of tomorrow.

Onadeko…