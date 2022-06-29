Financial inclusion will propel Nigeria’s economic growth —9PSB CEO

For Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) to effectively grow and contribute to the economy, access to finance is key to driving growth and expansion. And to provide this much-needed access, there must be a concerted effort to provide them with the means of creating the income they need to be financially included.

The Chief Executive Officer, 9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB), Branka Mracajac, made this known while addressing delegates and participants at the opening of the 22nd edition of the Digital PayExpo Conference and Exhibition, themed: DeFi Africa: Beyond Hype, Understanding Use Cases for the Continent.

Speaking on the topic, “Financial Inclusion and The Prospect for…