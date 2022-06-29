Mercedes CEO sees semiconductor shortage dragging on into 2023

The global shortage of semiconductor chips will last throughout this year and into 2023, the chief executive at premium German carmaker Mercedes-Benz said on Wednesday.

“The semiconductor situation is very present and will be a challenge for the industry throughout this year and into next year,” CEO Ola Kaellenius said at the Reuters Automotive Europe conference in Munich.

He said that despite market volatility, the carmaker still has a strong order backlog.

“We have not seen any signs yet that demand is going south,” Kaellenius said.

He said that as the auto industry makes the transition to electric…