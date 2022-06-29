MOSIEND demands freedom for 159 inmates granted state pardon

The Movement for the Survival of the Ijaw Ethnic in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND), has described the refusal of the Federal Ministry of Interior and Correctional Centres across Nigeria to implement the state pardon granted the 159 prisoners by President Muhammadu Buhari as an affront to the people of the Niger Delta region.

MOSIEND said that despite the presidential order, coupled with the failing health of most of the beneficiaries of the state pardon, the decision to disobey President Buhari and the Council of State is an affront that would not be tolerated by the Niger Delta people.

The MOSIEND, in a statement issued in Yenagoa by its Secetary-General, Wiston Cotterel-Amain, while…