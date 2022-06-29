NDE begins assessment of SME loan beneficiaries in Taraba

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), on Wednesday, began a development assessment tour on the Small and Medium Enterprises(SME) loan beneficiaries in Taraba state.

Mallam Danjuma Shehu, the Taraba State coordinator of the Directorate noted during the tour that the idea was to ascertain the progress achieved by NDE’s loan beneficiaries for small and medium enterprises in the state.

Shehu stated that NDE was committed to ensuring both educated and uneducated youth are trained in various skills acquisition to enable them to become self-reliant and be employers of labour in the state.

“Our assignment tour to these young entrepreneurs is to ascertain their levels of…