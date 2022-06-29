Oghara residents decry illegal parking of trucks on highway

residents of Oghara in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State, have called on the state government and relevant authorities to proffer a lasting solution to the illegal parking of trucks on the Sapele-Benin highway, Oghara.

The residents, who lamented over the manner in which trucks were being parked on both sides of the highway, said if necessary action was not taken, it could lead to disasters.

One of the commercial drivers, who did not want his name in print, told the Nigerian Tribune that he was always on the road on a daily basis and the illegal parking of trucks on the major road had been a challenge to those plying the route.

The driver said most times, drivers…