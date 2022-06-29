On discipline in schools – Tribune Online

Discipline in schools is very important! It helps to build the foundation for the school children’s success later in life. It is what helps children achieve good performance in school and it is responsible for maintaining order in the classroom, yet it constitutes one of the greatest challenges facing teachers nowadays. Discipline is defined as “the practice of training people to obey rules or a code of behaviour, using punishment to correct disobedience.”

A lack of proper parental and school discipline can result in disruptive behaviours in the classroom. Disruptive behaviour interferes with the teacher’s ability to effectively deliver a lesson, as it requires a large…