The elite and the rule of law

OVER the years, following the way in which they have been able to manipulate the system to their advantage, Nigeria’s political and economic elite have maintained a disdainful relationship with the rule of law. Although the country’s law books provide that every Nigerian shall be treated fairly irrespective of age, social background, religion or ethnic group, the vast majority of Nigerians are well aware of the limited options available to them at the temple of justice on account of their economic conditions and social status. Recently, the Federal Government, in an incident that once again raised the issue of elitism and the rule of law, vowed to sanction oil and gas…