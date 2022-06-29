UPDATE: FG blames terrorists for poor power supply

The federal government has regretted the continued vandalism of infrastructure, which affects its capacity to deliver electricity, saying that the government is now playing hide and seek with terrorists to restore service.

The Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, stated this on Wednesday while briefing correspondents on the outcome of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Citing the case of the North East, North West and North Central, he said after power infrastructure is brought down by vandals and are restored, they are vandalized again.

He said the government has now been compelled to design…