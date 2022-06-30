AfCFTA can boost regional income by 9% to $571bn

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) has the potential to bring significant economic and social gains to the region, leading to higher incomes, lower poverty, and faster economic growth.

Also if fully implemented to harmonise investment and competition rules, the trade pact could boost regional incomes by as much as 9 per cent, to $571 billion, and create almost 18 million more jobs, many of them higher-paying and better-quality jobs, with women workers seeing the biggest gains, and by 2035, the resulting jobs and income growth could help up to 50 million people exit extreme poverty.

This projection is contained in a new World Bank report, “Making the Most of the…