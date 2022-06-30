All tractors intact and available, Niger govt refutes claim of missing tractors 

Niger State Government has refuted the claim that sixty-nine tractors belonging to all the local governments in the state are missing.

Commissioner for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Kabiru Abbas Musa stated this in a media briefing after a cabinet meeting at the Government House, Minna.

Alhaji Musa said the ministry had not entered into an agreement with any contractor for the repairs of its tractors, sixty-one of which belong to the 25 local governments, adding that “the tractors are intact and available”.

The Commissioner said governance is a diligent process which has adherence to due process, and as such, he noted that he could not…